MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the number of Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases continues to rise there are questions about readiness.
Specifically, are Minnesota hospitals ready if there is a major outbreak here?
Experts estimate that in a coronavirus outbreak 80% of cases will be relatively mild and patients can be treated on an outpatient basis and will recover at home.
But 15% of cases will need hospitalization and 5% will need treatment in intensive care. Minnesota has a total of 5,000 acute care beds and 500 ICU beds and even under normal circumstances that is often not enough.
Doctor Rahul Koranne, the President of the Minnesota Hospital Association, was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“That is why we are raising the concern right now,” Dr. Koranne said. “I am hoping that within the next week the House and the Senate will respond and will think about creating an emergency preparedness fund specifically designated for clinics, emergency departments and hospitals so that we can continue to prepare.”
On Monday, the Minnesota Senate is expected to approve $20 million in funding to help deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. Legislators on both sides of the aisle are bracing for the eventual expenditure to be significantly higher.
You must log in to post a comment.