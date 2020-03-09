MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s first responders are taking all the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe and their patients.

“We actually have a kit that we call PPE or Personal Protective Equipment kit,” said Susan Long, EMS Chief for Allina Health.

Allina Health has more than 70 ambulances across the metro and rural areas.

And each one is chock full of things paramedics and patients need. Gloves and goggles are in stock, but the very first line of defense against a potential COVID-19 case is the 911-call.

“So we’ll ask you some questions about what is going on with the patient you are calling the ambulance for,” Long said.

That lets first responders know what they need before they enter a home.

“We also might wear a gown to protect the uniform of our staff. One thing we keep in mind is that we aren’t just protecting that patient but we are protecting the patients we are going to see later that day,” Long said.

In Carver County, for now, police and fire won’t be responding to calls about flu symptoms or viral infections. Instead, they’ll let ambulance services take those calls.

Almost as important for ambulance crews is what happens after those calls.

Allina uses an Ozilla machine in every ambulance to clean the air. Sheets and linens are changed and surfaces are thoroughly wiped down with disinfectants.

“I would say the health care community here in Minnesota and especially in the metro area is very well prepared. We are taking proactive steps to try and make sure people have the information they need,” Long said.

Allina said they are essentially treating potential Covid-19 cases, like they would treat the flu.