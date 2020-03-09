Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued an alert after a reported sexual assault at a Minneapolis campus parking ramp Friday evening.
University officials advise students to use caution.
According to the advisory, the sexual assault occurred on 8:23 p.m. Friday inside the 19th Avenue Parking Ramp, which is located at 300 19th Avenue South.
The suspect is described as male, tall with skinny build, short hair, wearing a ball cap, black jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, dark sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
Details of the attack were not released.
