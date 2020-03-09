MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s spring break season and vacation bags are packed. Despite the many concerns over COVID-19, families are still focused on fun in the sun.

“To be totally honest we were still planning on going all the way up to Friday of this past week,” Jamie Bell said.

Bell and her family were considering a Caribbean cruise, but instead will head to Disney World. Although she still expects it to be crowded, there’s no risk of getting stuck off shore.

“Now with the change of plans for our cruise we’re going to go enjoy a week in the sun and maybe travel up to Harry Potter or Disney while in Florida,” Bell said.

But many local travel agents say demand is softening as customers get cold feet. Sun Country Airlines will reduce service to 14 destinations in April.

Meantime, a cancelled religious conference next month at the Minneapolis Hilton, will keep 2,300 guests at home.

“37,000 make their living on travel and tourism,” said Meet Minneapolis CEO, Melvin Tennant.

Between March and the end of May, the Minneapolis Convention Center has 140 events booked. To date, none have cancelled.

“Our industry is very resilient, we’ve been through things before and I believe our travel industry will continue to thrive even though we’ve gone through this difficult time,” Tennant said.

With talk of possibly cancelling large sporting events, Sunday’s Timberwolves game was played before a full house. And on March 19 to 22, the NCAA Division One Wrestling Championships at U.S. Bank stadium will go as planned.