



Classes were cancelled for St. Paul Public Schools on Tuesday as teachers planned to go on strike after last-minute efforts to reach a contract agreement failed.

The walkout – the district’s first strike since 1946 – will cancel classes for about 37,000 students and force their parents to find alternative plans for their children. Teachers plan to form picket lines at 7 a.m.

RELATED: Parents Preparing In Case Of St. Paul Teachers Strike

St. Paul educators and the school district have spent the last nine months negotiating a contract agreement. Teachers says they want a bigger chunk of the district’s $750 million budget to prioritize adding mental health counselors, a multi-lingual staff and school nurses. According to the district’s website, about a third of its students are English learners and 16 percent have special education needs.

In the last four days alone, both sides have spent 45 hours negotiating. The talks continued until Monday night in an effort to avoid a strike.

On Monday, Superintendent Joe Gothard asked that the union take the contract dispute to arbitration instead of striking, the Pioneer Press reported.

“This is a way to avoid a strike and keep our students in school,” Gothard said in a statement. “I don’t believe a strike is good for anyone, especially our students. I also don’t believe a strike is inevitable, and interest arbitration is a way to ensure kids are in school while the negotiation process continues.”

But union spokeswoman Megan Boldt said the union was not interested in that. She said the union presented another proposal to the district on Monday afternoon.

The union has said it’s seen no significant movement on bigger issues, including additional resources for mental health, multilingual and special education needs. It said in a statement early Tuesday that the district’s latest proposal “dramatically slashed” the number of support staff that the union proposed.

“We wanted to settle this contract and be in school with our students Tuesday morning,” Nick Faber, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, said. “Unfortunately, after more than nine months and marathon bargaining over the weekend, district leaders weren’t willing to move on the issues educators and parents know will help students thrive and break down racial barriers in our schools.”

As part of St. Paul Public Schools’ strike plan, classes were to be cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday, but breakfast and lunch will be served at some community and school locations and 24 public schools will serve meals.

Students from grades six to 12 will be allowed to keep their school-issued iPads and access online academic resources. Additionally, the city has a plan in place where students can go to rec centers and libraries. Como Park is one of the sites that will be open to students.

For more details on the city’s plan during the strike, click here.

As for parents, they’ve been told to prepare for a possible strike for months.

“I’m sure people are going to have to scramble because people are going to have to go to work,” said parent Katie Schroeder, “but I think they’ve given us as much warning as they could.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

