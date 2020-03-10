Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Golden Valley police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a road rage incident last week.
According to police, the incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 on southbound Highway 100 in Golden Valley.
Police said the incident involved two vehicles. The driver of the suspect vehicle fired a single shot into the other vehicle, but did not strike anyone inside.
Police are now looking for the suspect vehicle, which is described as an older model black Chevrolet Trailerblazer with silver trim around the bottom, wheels and bumpers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Golden Valley Police tipline at 763-512-2500 or police@goldenvalleymn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
