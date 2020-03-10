Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death inside a Maple Grove home Tuesday.
Officers were called to a residence on the 8600 block of Quarles Road just after 4 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive female. They arrived to find the victim dead.
Police say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the death is urged to call Maple Grove Police at 763-494-6204.
