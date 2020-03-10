MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the armed man fatally shot Sunday afternoon by a deputy in Backus, and another man found dead inside a Backus residence that same day.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:38 p.m. to report of an intruder at a residence on the 300 block of Point Road. The caller reported that a shot had been fired.
Deputies and a Pine River police officer responded and encountered an armed man, identified Tuesday as 57-year-old Keith Haux of Backus, on a residential street. He approached deputies with a firearm before being fatally shot by a deputy.
A man was also found deceased inside the residence, identified Tuesday as 72-year-old Maynard Anderson of Backus.
The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, and their identities will be released after initial interviews are completed.
The BCA is reviewing body camera and squad camera footage. They say the investigation is on-going.
