MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has proclaimed March 10 as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.
On Tuesday, Gender Justice and the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance announced the news and applauded Frey’s proclamation. National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day first began in 1996 to honor the life of Dr. David Gunn, an abortion provider who was shot and killed on March 10, 1993.
The proclamation also comes days after abortion providers and their attorneys argued before the Supreme Court in the June Medical Services v. Russo case. The result of the case could impact abortion access across the country.
Frey says the proclamation honors a local abortion provider, Whole Woman’s Health, which has provided reproductive health care to Minnesotans since 2012.
“Every day, abortion providers like Whole Woman’s Health deliver high quality care in the face of harassment and threats to abortion access at the federal and local levels,” Frey said. “I’m proud to recognize today as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day to celebrate Whole Woman’s Health as an essential part of our community.”
The Supreme Court isn’t expected to make a decision in June Medical Service v. Russo until later this year.
