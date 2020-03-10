MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both the Republican and Democratic factions at the Minnesota State Capitol are addressing issues of violence Tuesday.
A group of Republican lawmakers in the Senate unveiled a series of bills aimed at curbing what they called a recent increase in violent crime in Minnesota.
The group — which includes Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka among other Republican senators — said they seek to “maximize the effectiveness of existing laws, encourage local governments to add more police on streets, trains and busses, and close loopholes to give prosecutors and judges better tools to take dangerous criminals off the street.”
Among the items highlighted by Senate Republicans on Tuesday: increasing the penalty for transferring a firearm to a known criminal from a gross misdemeanor to a felony; amending state law to clarify that a drive-by shooting is any shooting taking place from a moving vehicle; and prohibiting mayors, city council members and other similar government representatives from disarming peace officers if they’re not currently under investigation or subject to disciplinary action.
Also among the bills is a requirement for Minneapolis and St. Paul to use 10% of their local government aid funding to hire more police officers until they reach the national average of 3 officers for every 1,000 residents. Republicans argued that currently both cities are closer to 2 officers per 1,000.
Light-rail crime is another point of focus for the Republican-backed bills. One of them would require the Metropolitan Council to submit an annual report to the legislature reporting on transit safety, and would also require cameras on light-rail trains and encourage an increased police presence.
The bills are scheduled to be heard in committee this week.
In the afternoon, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled to respond to the bills unveiled by the Senate Republicans.
You must log in to post a comment.