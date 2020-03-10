Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve been hearing about self-driving cars for some time now. But a new survey by AAA shows many people still are not sure about the technology.
The survey shows only 1 in 10 drivers say they would trust riding in a self-driving car, and 28% say they don’t know how they feel about the technology.
According to AAA, trust in automated vehicles can improve with more tangible information on key issues, as well as quality education and experience.
For instance, six in 10 Americans say they would like to have a clear understanding of who is legally responsible in a crash with a self-driving vehicle.
Seven in 10 Americans said they would feel safer riding in a self-driving vehicle if they had the ability to take over control is something goes wrong.
