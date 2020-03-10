MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire officials say an electrical issue may be to blame for a weekend apartment fire in central Minnesota.
According to the sheriff’s office, fire crews responded to the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue on a report of a fire. The caller reported everyone was out of the building but flames were seen coming from a bathroom vent.
Upon investigation, it was determined the fire started in a bedroom closet and was quickly put out. Officials say the renter was not home at the time of the fire but three children were present in the apartment when the fire started. No one was injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, the apartment where the fire started sustained extensive damage due to the heat and smoke. Three other apartments in the building had minor smoke and water damage.
Officials believe the fire started due to an electrical issue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
