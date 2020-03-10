



Roughly 37,000 St. Paul students did not have class on Tuesday, forcing families to figure out “Plan B.” As thousands of St. Paul Public School teachers picketed through the streets, tens of thousands of students stayed home.

“I was able to be home today. I have a lot of friends who they rearranged their schedules today,” Robyn Madson, a parent of a St. Paul Public Schools fifth grader, said.

Madson is a teacher in Roseville and is on spring break right now, so she says she counts herself “lucky.” Madson and her child, Annika Madson, spent the morning on the picket line alongside Annika’s teachers.

“I think the community understands the need to back the educators on this because ultimately this is what is right for our kids,” Robyn Madson said.

Harding High School senior Amanye Reynolds also joined her teachers on the picket line.

“The teachers are being very selfless, and I just wanted to show them that I’m grateful,” she said.

“It’s a problem for my kids not to be in school,” said Que Allen, a student at Metro State University and parent to two elementary-aged St. Paul Public Schools students. “I was going to be at school all day in the lab room studying the structures to make sure I had them down, but unfortunately I had to bring my kids to the library with me today to be able to study.”

Allen says even though it’s inconvenient, she’s happy to rearrange her schedule to support the strike.

“If I have to bring my kids to the library or stay home with them I’m going to do what I have to do to support my kids and the school,” she said.

But even parents who support the teachers hope a resolution comes quickly.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t go very long. I don’t expect it will go very long,” Robyn Madson said.

Starting Thursday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students can spend their days at Kid Space locations provided by the district at no cost; you only need to remember to sign up. Also, select St. Paul Public schools will serve hot breakfast and lunch on Wednesday.

The Como Zoo is also offering a camp for kindergarten through fourth-graders on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Sign up on their website.