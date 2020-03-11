



As of Wednesday, more than a dozen states in the U.S. have declared states of emergency amid an outbreak of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, including such populous locations as California, Florida and New York.

While as of yet Minnesota has not declared a state of emergency, many wonder what that would entail if it comes to pass.

For purposes of definition, a state of emergency means “an unforeseen combination of circumstances that calls for immediate action to prevent a disaster from developing or occurring,” as spelled out in Minnesota Statute 12.03, subdivision 3.

The list of functions that are considered affected in the event of an emergency in Minnesota include police services, medical and health services, warning services, and myriad other functions. The main goal is to “ensure that a comprehensive state emergency operations plan and emergency management program are developed and maintained.”

Because every emergency is different, the exact nature of how a state of emergency is carried out may vary.

Here are some relevant resources for the State of Minnesota and state of emergency declarations:

Around The U.S.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced officials were implementing a “containment area” centered in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City. Within the containment area, a 1-mile radius, large gathering places will be closed for two weeks, officials said.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency this week as positive COVID-19 cases edged toward triple digits, of which 70 were connected to a Biogen employee conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston at the end of February.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency following the state’s first death as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), in order to allow more access resources, personnel and funding to aid in response to coronavirus.