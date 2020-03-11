Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 54th annual St. Paul St. Patrick’s Day parade will be going forward on Tuesday, March 17, despite coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The event will begin at noon on 5th street in downtown St. Paul, where people will attend this long-standing tradition that celebrates Irish heritage.
According to the St. Patrick’s Association of St. Paul, they have not received any notice from authorities about postponement at this time. Officials recommend anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to not attend this event, and if needed, to contact your doctor for assistance.
Any updates or changes to the St. Patrick’s Day parade will be posted on their website.
