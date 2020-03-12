(CBS Local)– Anthony Harris is coming off the best season of his NFL career and is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Harris went undrafted out of the University of Virginia and has played five seasons for the Vikings. The safety was tied for league lead in interceptions last year with six and says he values winning and a strong culture as he heads into free agency.

“After wrapping up the season, I feel pretty good about how I performed,” said Harris in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Now it’s just about enjoying time with my family, working out, keeping a clear head, enjoying the process, and waiting to see how things will turn out. I’ve continued to grow on the field and I’m looking forward to continuing to do that. I’ve grown in a leadership role and being more vocal. I’ve earned that with my performance. I’m just looking for a good culture from top to bottom. I’m looking to continue to grow with a group of guys that want to win.”

While Harris has played with a lot of great players in Minnesota, he’s learned the most from Vikings defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Linval Joseph.

“Linval Joseph is one guy over the last two years that continued to pitch little stuff to me… ‘that was a great play, that was a break break up, next step is turning that into an interception,'” said Harris. “That was always my mindset… chasing greatness. Each day he kind of helped to remind me of that and what it would take to get to this point. I just kept striving and now here I am.”

The 28-year-old safety has come a long way since he went undrafted out of Virginia in 2015.

“Coming from undrafted to working my way up and where I’m at now, a lot of people respect me for that,” said Harris. “A lot of the younger guys take to it to see how they can find similar success. It’s been an exciting run. I love the game of football, I love everything about it. I love the preparation down to the details. It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been a fun journey so far.”