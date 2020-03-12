MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” So whether you’re feeling a little sick or if you are just taking appropriate precautions and staying home, we’ve put together a list of binge-able TV shows to help you get through that anticipated cabin fever.

Below are some of our team’s top picks, in no specific order:

The Outsider

All you crime junkies, this one’s for you. The Outsider is based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel and offers a supernatural twist to your typical murder mystery in a small town.

You can watch this series on HBONow.

New Girl

Okay, we know New Girl is not a new find, but it’s one we find ourselves going back to time and time again. Its quick 20-minute episodes, filled with quirky characters will leave you laughing out loud.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Star Trek: Picard

The new series follows the iconic character Jean-Luc Picard into the next chapter of his life. It’s a sci-fi drama that is a must for Star Trek lovers.

You can watch this series on CBS All Access.

Haikyuu!

Haikyuu!! is a hilarious and heartwarming anime chronicling the Karasuno High School volleyball team as they climb to the top. It’s fast-paced and at times ridiculous, but always emphasizes the importance of friendship and sportsmanship.

You can watch this on Hulu.

This Is Us

If you like a show that will make you laugh, cry and feel everything in between than This Is Us is for you. The TV-series plays with the concept of time to bring in narratives from the past, present and future.

You can watch this series on Hulu.

The Great British Baking Show

Stressed out? Can’t sleep? The Great-British Baking Show is the perfect thing to help you unwind. If you like to bake or just really enjoy watching delicious foods being prepared and critiqued than give this one a try.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From A Mythical Man

A feel-good documentary that highlights the elusive comedian’s spontaneous encounters with fans across the county.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek

Johnny Rose once bought a small town, Schitt’s Creek, as a joke for his son’s birthday. Years later, the once-wealthy Roses have declared bankruptcy, and the family moves to the town, which is their only remaining asset. The show chronicles the families’ adjustment to their new lives in Schitt’s Creek.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Back With Your Ex

Disappointed after this season’s The Bachelor? Look no further. This Australian reality-TV show focuses on three couples, who have decided to give their exes another chance. This show pairs perfectly with a glass of wine and asks the question of “what if?”

You can watch this series on Netflix.