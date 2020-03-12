COVID-19 In MN:Sport seasons suspended, including NHL, MLS; Wisconsin declares state of emergency.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Baseball News, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Major Baseball League, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Spring Training


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins’ remaining six home spring training games and one exhibition contest in Fort Myers, Florida have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The announcement comes as the MLB also announced that it will be delaying 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks.

The MLB will be continuing to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.

The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Arizon were also suspended indefinitely.

“Nothing is more important to use than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the MLB said. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”


Comments