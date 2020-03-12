MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the state unemployment rate dipped down to 3.2% in January, after Minnesota added 8,500 private sector jobs.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6%, up one tenth of a point from December, while Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell by one tenth of a point.
“Minnesota experienced the strongest private sector job growth in January that it’s seen in 20 months, tightening an already lean labor market,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove told the media.
Five industries gained jobs in the time span, lead by the industries of and manufacturing & professional and business services. Four industries lost jobs, with the leisure & hospitality industry losing the most.
According to DEED, average hourly earnings for all private sector workers rose by 20 cents to $31.39 in January.
You must log in to post a comment.