MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Friday the cancellation of the 2020 conference regular season and postseason championships for spring sports through the rest of the academic year.
The decision was based on the ongoing health concerns relating to the coronavirus. Also, the move follows the footsteps of the NCAA canceling spring-sport championships and a number of other conferences canceling their spring seasons.
The MIAC says it understands the disappointment that this decision will bring to student-athletes, families, coaches, and fans.
“The uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, athletic staff, and campus communities, it is no longer feasible for conference athletic activities to continue at this time,” the MIAC said in a release.
Each MIAC institution will make individual decisions relating to spring non-conference competition. The MIAC is working with the NCAA regarding eligibility for all student-athletes affected by the coronavirus.
You must log in to post a comment.