MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People are listening to Governor Tim Walz’s announcement declaring a peacetime emergency and they’re taking their own precautions.

Grocery store parking lots were full Friday with people stocking up on supplies. Stores will stay open so people can keep their families fed.

“Just want to make sure we have some food,” Luke Tousley said.

While this kind of hustle and bustle is new, with anxiety high for many, shoppers recognize the need for kindness.

“I hope people understand in this moment of crisis is when we really need to be the best of ourselves,” Martha Hernandez said.

They understand why the Governor declared peacetime emergency wanting people to exercise caution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s just prudent even if it proves that it was unnecessary it’s still prudent,” Meredith Homans said.

“The thing is if you make a mistake, if you don’t play it right, and you play it too loose and make a mistake then there’s no going back,” Melissa Worthington.

They shopped for a road trip, canceling their flight to the Galapagos Islands instead opting for a quiet journey to Nebraska.

“This trip we’re taking is to see Sandhill cranes so we’re going to be by ourselves in the prairie looking at birds,” Worthington said.

Others plan to ride it out at home or accept advisements from the state.

“A little social distancing just trying to keep my distance and everything but I’m not getting paranoid over it. I think right now the way people are reacting it’s going to be a lot more dangerous than the actual virus itself,” Malachi Ashanti said.

The recommendation is stay home if you’re sick. If you need groceries, try to limit close contact even if you’re healthy. Be sure to give that next shopper some space.