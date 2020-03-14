COVID-19 In MN:Trump declares national emergency to bolster funding for fighting virus outbreak.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U-Haul announced on Thursday that it will offer 30 days of free self storage to college students affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States and Canada.

Hundreds of colleges and universities have cancelled in-person classes around the country because of the disease. The changes have also forced many students to move from their previous housing arrangements.

U-Haul says the offer applies to new customers with college IDs. It’s a limited time offer, subject to availability.

Click here to find the nearest store in your location.

