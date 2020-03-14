Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Oakdale Police Department says a shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn sent two people to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday morning. Two other people are now in police custody.
Police say the altercation at the hotel on Inwood Avenue North began with a group of seven people. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
According to investigators, a disruption on the fourth floor of the building lead up to the shooting. Law enforcement says guests at the hotel still have access to their rooms and the hotel is currently open while detectives work to collect evidence from the scene.
Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
