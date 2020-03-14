MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 40-year-old Yang Liu as the woman who was killed in a Maple Grove home last Tuesday. Documents released on Friday list her cause of death as “multiple gunshot wounds,” in what authorities are calling a homicide.
Maple Grove Police officers received a 911 call on March 10 that alerted them to a 40-year-old female who was unresponsive inside of a home in the 8600 block of Quarles Road.
Liu was found dead on scene, just after 4 p.m.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is now assisting the Maple Grove Police Department in the investigation. Authorities say there is no known threat to the community at this time.
Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call detective Brad Holzerland at 763-494-6204.
