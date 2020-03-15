



The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen from 21 to 35, state health officials announced Sunday.

The update came during a press conference Sunday morning, where Gov. Tim Walz announced the temporary closure of public schools across the state starting Wednesday.

As of Sunday, 1422 Minnesotans have been tested for the illness. A map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the spread of the virus.

According to MDH, counties with cases include: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington and Wright.

The Minnesota Department of Health is expected to release more information on the new COVID-19 cases later this afternoon.

For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover. In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials are urging the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if sick and avoid close contact with people.

MDH officials say a lot of people are looking for answers right now. More than half of a million people visited the state’s COVID-19 website Friday, and about 1,700 calls were made to its hotline.

The department is expanding its hours to better accommodate questions. Residents can now call 651-201-3920, any day of the week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.