MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools have laid out their plans to make sure students are getting nutritious meals while schools are closed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Minneapolis Public School Students
Students from Minneapolis Public Schools, ages 18 and under) can pick up meals for free starting Tuesday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from school buses parked at several school locations. Service will continue Mondays through Fridays until further notice. Students must be present to receive the meals, and only one meal is given per students. Adults will not be provided with their own meals. The meals will not be available during the weekends, but that that policy may change moving forward. Click here for more information.
St. Paul Public School Students
Starting Wednesday, March 18, students can pick up a one-week supply of meals at their regular bus stops from school buses. Stops are scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students can also get additional meals for curbside pick-up at designated schools. Click here for more information.
