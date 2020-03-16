Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Operators of the Nickelodeon Universe theme park inside of Mall of America say the amusement park will close for the rest of the month, beginning on Wednesday.
The nation’s largest indoor theme park released the following statement on Monday:
“We understand that this decision impacts countless visitors – including families who may have planned their spring break vacation here – as well as other tenants, the surrounding hotels and hospitality industry, and most importantly all of our employees.”
According to a news release, retail and food vendors inside of Nickelodeon Universe will remain open.
Nickelodeon Universe employees are being offered the opportunity to work in other roles at the property while the amusement park’s rides are shut down.
Click here for more information about the Mall of America’s response to COVID-19.
