



Because of the school closure, many restaurants are stepping up to provide families and kids with an option for a free lunch.

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha is compiling a list of free lunch options while schools are closed statewide.

(Note: Want to be included on our list? Email tips@wcco.com.)

FREE LUNCHES

Maya Cuisine: free lunch of cheese quesadilla, rice and beans.

Granite City: Free bag lunch for kids, no other purchase is necessary. Ask a manager at any location.

Que Viet: Free fried rice for kids in need.

Hope Breakfast Bar: Any family in need can get a takeout bag with food for the family.

Billy’s on Grand: kids 14 and under a free meal off of kid’s menu from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Manger Bayport: Help yourself to free kids bag lunches/dinner sitting on their front patio.

Frankie’s New Hope: Free kids bag lunches.

318 Café in Excelsior: Sandwiches available.

Dunn Brothers Coffee, St. Michael: With Westbridge Community Church to offer free lunches for any child Monday through Friday between 11am and 1pm, no questions asked. These lunches will be available for pick-up in the Westbridge Community Church parking lot.

Café Cravings White Bear Lake: Between 10am-2pm, any child in need will get a cold sandwich and chips.

UMI Sushi in Blaine: Kids in need get a free kids size chicken lo mein and drink, no purchase necessary.

Great Harvest, Maple Grove: Families in need get free bread, no purchase necessary.

Coconut Whisk Baking Co: Free week of pancakes/waffle mixes for families in need.

Whiskey Inferno, Savage & Prior Lake: Free boxed lunches for kids in need starting Tuesday.

Bourbon Buthcer, Farmington: Free boxed lunch for kids in need starting Tuesday.

Keys Café: Roseville, Hudson, Forest Lake, White Bear Lake, Woodbury: Free kids meal no questions asked. Call ahead to order or just come in to restaurant.