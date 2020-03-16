MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a local public health emergency Monday in response to the threat of COVID-19.
The mayor’s declaration must be voted on by the city council within 72 hours.
The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has climbed from 35 to 54.
The newest cases continue to cluster in the Twin Cities metro. Hennepin County alone has more than 20 cases, according to a map released by health officials.
Upon declaration of a local emergency, the mayor is granted additional powers, authorities and responsibilities, according to the Minneapolis Code of Ordinances.
The local emergency cannot be continued for more than three days unless the city council gives consent. Frey has requested the emergency declaration to remain in effect for as long as the State of Minnesota peacetime emergency declaration remains in effect.
“Clarity in purpose and the ability to act decisively are vital in protecting public health and effectively responding to the evolving threats posed by COVID-19,” said Frey. “Our team will remain in constant communication with leadership in city hall and partners throughout Minnesota while we work to promote mitigation strategies, deliver core city services, and deploy resources where they are needed most.”
Frey is closing or limiting access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs and coffee shops in Minneapolis. Officials say operations will be limited to delivery, takeout and drive-thru orders. This new rule will be effective starting noon Tuesday.
The local emergency declaration will also allow Minneapolis Emergency Management to request and coordinate aid and resources from jurisdictional partners.
