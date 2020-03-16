Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says it will suspend all overnight bus and light rail services starting Tuesday to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Services will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday.
“We are doing this to help focus our limited resources on times when demand is greatest,” Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said. “It is also an important safety measure as the region and nation works through this pandemic.”
According to Metro Transit, ridership is at its lowest overnight, meaning the fewest number of people will be impacted by the loss of service.
Officials say the move will also provide more opportunities to clean and disinfect buses and trains.
