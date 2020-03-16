Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached an agreement to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract.
Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the team in 2018.
On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team agreed to a two-year extension for Cousins, per his agent.
According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Confora, the deal is effectively two additional years worth $66 million.
I'm told the Kirk Cousins extension is effectively two additional years worth $66 million. For all intents and purposes it is effectively guaranteed
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 16, 2020
