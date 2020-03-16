COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Contract Extension, Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, Quarterback


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached an agreement to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team agreed to a two-year extension for Cousins, per his agent.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Confora, the deal is effectively two additional years worth $66 million.

Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the team in 2018.

Comments