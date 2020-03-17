Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County libraries are now closed through early April due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota.
All 41 libraries in Hennepin County will be closed through April 6. The announcement was made Tuesday, shortly after the MDH announced that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has risen from 54 to 60.
Officials say due to the closure, due dates for all physical items have been extended. No items will be due before April 28. Furthermore, holds that are listed as ‘ready for pick-up’ will be held there until at least April 15.
There are still some library resources available from home, including eBooks and downloadable audiobooks. To learn more click here.
