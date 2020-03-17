MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic says they are deferring all elective care for eight or more weeks. This includes both elective surgeries, procedures and office.
The deferment will begin next Tuesday at all Mayo Clinic locations nationwide. Patients will be contacted if their appointment times have changed.
“This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist in Mayo Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff working in impacted areas will be redeployed where needed most,” the clinic reported.
There are now 60 positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, six more than reported by the state’s department of health on Monday. Three people who’ve tested positive have been hospitalized and 1 is in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Wisconsin rose sharply from 47 on Monday to 72 confirmed cases Tuesday.
