COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 17.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Saint Paul Public Schools


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Public School district says it will begin using school bus routes as “meal pickup locations” amid the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota.

On Sunday Gov. Tim Walz ordered all of Minnesota’s K-12 schools to temporarily close, in hopes of  slowing the spread of the disease.

Now St. Paul Public Schools will be providing school children with a 1-week supply of meals at their morning bus stops. Parents are asked to accompany their kids to the pickup.

The district tweeted a meal bus stop schedule below:

Families who lack transportation, or those with medically-fragile children, can request to have the food delivered to their homes.

Please click here for more information.

Comments