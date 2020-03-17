MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Public School district says it will begin using school bus routes as “meal pickup locations” amid the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota.
On Sunday Gov. Tim Walz ordered all of Minnesota’s K-12 schools to temporarily close, in hopes of slowing the spread of the disease.
Now St. Paul Public Schools will be providing school children with a 1-week supply of meals at their morning bus stops. Parents are asked to accompany their kids to the pickup.
The district tweeted a meal bus stop schedule below:
Meal bus stop schedule:
▪️Every Wednesday: Bus routes for schools with a regular 7:30 a.m. start time
▪️Every Thursday: Bus routes for schools with a regular 8:30 a.m. start time
▪️Every Friday: Bus routes for schools with a regular 9:30 a.m. start time
— Saint Paul Public Schools (@SPPS_News) March 17, 2020
Families who lack transportation, or those with medically-fragile children, can request to have the food delivered to their homes.
You must log in to post a comment.