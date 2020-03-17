



— The Minnesota DNR announced several regulation changes to this year’s open water season on Mille Lacs Lake, including that walleye angling will be catch-and-release only.

On Tuesday, the DNR said the new walleye rule was implemented due to a record ice fishing season on Mille Lacs this winter. Poor conditions on other lakes focused attention on Mille Lacs, resulting in the highest fishing pressure on the lake in 30 years. Almost 30,000 pounds of walleye were harvested.

Walleye fishing will be catch-and-release only with the exception of July, when walleye fishing is closed.

In addition to walleye restrictions, anglers will not be allowed to use live bait for any species in July. The exception is sucker minnows greater than 8 inches in length for targeting northern pike and muskellunge.

There are also new regulations to maintain and improve fishing for bass and northern pike. Those include:

– Immediate release of all smallmouth and largemouth bass greater than 17 inches during the harvest season that begins Saturday, May 23.

– Limit of three largemouth and smallmouth bass.

– Release all northern pike greater than 30 inches.

– Limit of three northern pike from Saturday, May 9, through Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Walleye season opens on Saturday, May 9, and continues through Monday, Nov. 30.

More on the new regulations can be found on the DNR website.