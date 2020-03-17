Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say they have arrested a man they believe struck and killed a woman early Monday morning while driving a school bus.
It happened near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive at about 6:49 a.m. Detectives say they do not believe the vehicle that hit the woman stopped at the scene.
Police say they arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. That suspect is currently in custody.
