MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say they have arrested a man they believe struck and killed a woman early Monday morning while driving a school bus.

It happened near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive at about 6:49 a.m. Detectives say they do not believe the vehicle that hit the woman stopped at the scene.

Police say they arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. That suspect is currently in custody.

