



— As some Minnesota businesses are shutting down during the COVID-19 outbreak, others need more help.

Grocery stores across the Twin Cities are working to keep up with demand as shoppers try to have enough food and essentials to get by in case they must quarantine. It is part of the reason several local chains are hiring.

Wednesday afternoon, grocery shoppers grabbed the items on their list without the same intensity seen late last week, but there’s no denying keeping certain items on shelves remains an issue.

Outside of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, some stores have run out of certain meats, eggs and bread. But shelves are well stocked for the most part, and that’s thanks in large part to the dedicated workers. And several grocery chains could use a few more of those people.

Kowalski’s Market and Festival Foods both posted on Facebook that they’re hiring. The need for more staff isn’t just because they’re busy during the COVID-19 outbreak — but to help out a community of workers suddenly on the unemployment line.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered all bars, restaurants and some entertainment options temporarily close earlier this week to stop the spread of the virus.

Lunds & Byerlys could use some help with its online orders since those have picked up during the outbreak. And all three chains need more cleaning crew members as they try to keep surfaces disinfected, especially overnight.

As stores put limits on the number of certain foods and essentials people can buy, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the supply chain remains steady. It just asks people purchase no more than a week’s worth groceries.

Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s and Festival all have application forms on their websites. A Kowalski’s spokesperson said the chain is trying to expedite the hiring process so new hires can start working as soon as possible.

