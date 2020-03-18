



Due to concerns of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), several locations across the state are providing meals to students who normally receive meal services during the school day.

In response to Gov. Walz’ executive order to close K-12 schools starting March 18, Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools have stepped up to provide students with free meals.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Public Schools are providing meal pickup services beginning Tuesday, March 17 and will continue Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while schools are closed.

Meals will be given from school buses parked in school parking lots — school buildings will remain closed. Meals will be provided for individuals 18 years old and younger.

There are 20 sites in Minneapolis that will distribute meals. View the google maps version to find a location nearest to you.

For additional food resources, the city of Minneapolis also has an interactive map of food shelf locations.

St. Paul

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, St. Paul Public School bus routes will be used as meal pickup locations. Parents are asked to accompany children, and each child will be provided a 1-week supply of meals.

Bus stops will be scheduled each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. School bus drivers will be following their normal morning routes, and all families are welcome to meet the bus at their regular bus stop to receive meals.

Every Wednesday: bus routes for schools with a regular 7:30 a.m. start time.

Every Thursday: bus routes for schools with a regular 8:30 a.m. start time.

Every Friday: bus routes for schools with a regular 9:30 a.m. start time.

Additional meals will be available for curbside pick up at designated locations. Click here for the full list.

Families can request to have food delivered to their residence if they lack transportation, or if they have medically fragile children. Registration for home delivery is open.