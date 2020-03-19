MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The business of the state and federal government is continuing during the COVID-19 crisis but in very different ways. It’s all about keeping essential government workers healthy.

The Minnesota State Capitol is normally one of the busiest places in the entire state this time of year, but now most employees are working from home. While the building remains officially open to the public, people are clearly listening to the instruction to stay home.

At the public information center, one lonely employee told WCCO there had been only 20 visitors all week. The normally busy reception area at the governor’s office is empty except for receptionists and a security guard.

The State Office Building, which houses the 134 members of the Minnesota House and staff, is not open to the public. It was shut down Monday before House Speaker Melissa Hortman sent out a notice that one employee of the House was presumed to have the virus. A House spokesperson said they could not release any more information.

Its a similar scene at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, which is closed to the public. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in Washington, where her office is handling calls from Minnesota.

“There are so many constituent calls coming out everything, from testing to people who are overseas that are trying to come home,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says she is working to improve access to testing for the virus.

“I find it appalling that we got to the points that we were, when we know what happened in China months ago. But I am trying not to look back but forward instead,” she said.

Officially, the Minnesota House and Senate are in recess until April 14. But they are also on call and can come back at any moment to help pass any additional emergency COVID-19 bills.