MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters battled large flames early Thursday morning at a daycare facility in the north metro.
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department says crews responded around 2 a.m. to a fire at the KinderCare Learning Center on the 7900 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the building, which quickly became engulfed by the blaze. At one point, flames shot through three sides of the building, as well as the roof. The building appears to be a total loss.
As of yet, there have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
