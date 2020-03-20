MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 has been cancelling events all across the metro, including Bachman’s 2020 Floral Experience inside the Galleria.
Instead of throwing the flowers away, however, Bachman’s decided to deliver them to several Twin Cities nursing homes. That includes the Waters Community in South Minneapolis.
The 4,000 flowers will go to different Twin Cities nonprofits, and there were enough for every resident in the Waters Community.
Bachman’s big delivery truck made its stop at the community Friday morning, as the residents waited behind the glass to get their flowers.
Bachman’s said it wanted to bring smiles to the community with their flowers.
“What a blessing for us to have something so beautiful,” said Beverly Sinning, one of the residents of the Waters Community. These flowers, she said, were so welcome in this time of uncertainty.
“I think that when the residents have those fresh flowers on their countertops, I think it’s really going to be nice because you’re bringing the outside into them, because a lot of them are sheltering in place right now,” said Jake LaPlante, the director of nursing at the Waters Community.
The Water’s eight other communities will all get deliveries like this one all across the Twin Cities.
