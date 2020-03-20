MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has granted grocery store workers special emergency status to ensure store supplies stay stocked.
In a news conference with health officials Friday, Walz made the announcement that grocery store workers will now be classified as tier 2 emergency employees.
Emergency employees include health care workers and first responders and they receive special benefits during the pandemic, like child care for school-age children.
The Minnesota Grocers Association, a trade group that represents the state’s food industry, celebrated the move.
.@GovTimWalz has classified “food distribution workers,” which is store clerks, stockers, etc, as Tier 2 emergency works. This allows frontline workers childcare as they serve and feed Minnesotans. Thank you @GovTimWalz for supporting our industry during this challenging time!
— MN Grocers Assoc. (@MNGrocers) March 18, 2020
