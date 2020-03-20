COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, March 20, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has granted grocery store workers special emergency status to ensure store supplies stay stocked.

In a news conference with health officials Friday, Walz made the announcement that grocery store workers will now be classified as tier 2 emergency employees.

Emergency employees include health care workers and first responders and they receive special benefits during the pandemic, like child care for school-age children.

The Minnesota Grocers Association, a trade group that represents the state’s food industry, celebrated the move.

