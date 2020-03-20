MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed three executive orders Friday that he says further strengthens the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first executive order prohibits price gouging during the peacetime emergency. Walz says the first executive order is in response to reports of essential goods — those necessary for health, safety and welfare of the public — are being sold at excessive and prohibitive prices.
“Individuals found to be in violation are subject to investigation and enforcement by the Attorney General’s office. This executive order brings Minnesota, which does not have a statute on price gouging, in line with most other states in the United States,” a new release from the Governor’s office said.
The price gouging ban will take effect on Saturday at 5 p.m. Price gouging can be reported by calling 651-296-3353 or 800-657-3787. Complaints can be made online at www.ag.state.mn.us/office/complaint.asp.
The following executive orders, according to Walz, ensure that critical services continue for the state’s most vulnerable.
The second of three authorizes the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) commissioner to seek federal authority to waive or temporarily modify certain requirements for federal programs — including but not limited to the Minnesota Family Investment Program, Medical Assistance, and MinnesotaCare — to ensure these programs continue providing support through the pandemic.
The third order allows the DHS to “temporarily issue waivers or modifications to state requirements to ensure that their services can be delivered to Minnesotans safely and without undue delay, protecting vulnerable Minnesotans and those who care for them.”
All three orders will need to be approved by the Executive Council.
