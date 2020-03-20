MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening that killed two adults and two children in southern Minnesota.
Austin police and fire departments responded at about 6:02 p.m. to a vehicle engulfed in flames at 2nd Drive Southwest near 11th Avenue Southwest.
Police Chief David McKichan said when officers and firefighters arrived they did not see any signs of life inside the vehicle.
Police believe that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, hit some trees and went down an embankment where it came to rest near the water treatment plant near the Cedar River.
Investigators determined the vehicle was occupied by an adult male, an adult female, and two children under the age of five. Police believe them to all be family, but there is no further information available at this time due to pending family notification and an official identification from the medical examiner’s office.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.