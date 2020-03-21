MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspicious man after a woman reported being grabbed from behind by an unknown person.
Law enforcement says the woman called in to report the incident at 10 a.m. on Friday. She said she was walking in the 16000 block of Birchwood Lane, just north of Brainerd, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her by the arm, according to Sheriff Scott Goddard.
The woman was able to get away by striking the man, before escaping the area on foot.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers later searched in the area, but they were unable to find the suspect.
He is described as a caucasian man in his 30’s, weighing 200 pounds, with brunette hair and “stubbly” facial hair.
If you have any information as to his identity or whereabouts, please call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.
“Public safety is paramount and I want the community to be aware that we are actively investigating this case and any leads we obtain. I’m asking that anyone in the McKay Road area to please check your surveillance camera systems on March 20 between 9:00 am and 11:00 am to see if you may have footage of anyone matching the suspect’s description,” Sheriff Goddard says.
