MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County officials say 130 people experiencing homelessness have been moved to alternative housing accomodations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota.
These people had been living in congregate shelter settings, but now they’ve been given living arrangements at area hotels.
“Providing alternative accommodations for people experiencing homelessness who are at especially high-risk of COVID-19 (including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions) has been a top priority for Hennepin County this week,” a news release reads.
On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Board approved $3 million to secure alternative accommodations for high-risk individuals. There will be separate spaces provided for people who may become sick or have tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently there are not any reported positive cases of COVID-19 within the Hennepin County shelter system. As of Friday afternoon, four people with flu-like symptoms had been identified and moved to separate living spaces — one was later tested for COVID-19.
