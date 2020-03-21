MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance in transporting protective gear for health care workers as the nation faces a shortage.
Walz signed an executive order Saturday for the Minnesota National Guard to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) from Camp Riley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul.
The executive order also entails the Guard planning the distribution of supplies through the State Emergency Operations Center.
“In times of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” Walz said. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”
Walz hopes this order addresses the critically low supplies of PPE in Minnesota’s hospitals and health care facilities.
