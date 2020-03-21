MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Walgreens located in Wayzata temporarily closed due to a team member having a presumed case of COVID-19.
Walgreens was notified Friday of the infected team member who works at a store at 1055 Wayzata Boulevard East.
Walgreens says the individual has not been into the store since March 18. With guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the store is temporarily closed for cleaning and disinfecting purposes.
Individuals who may be at risk have been contacted and they are self-quarantined. Also, Walgreens promptly notified and followed the guidance of the Minnesota Public Health Department.
The store is expected to reopen on Monday. In the meantime, customers can visit the nearby Walgreens located in Minnetonka at 4950 County Road 101.
