MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a North Minneapolis shooting Sunday, according to police.
Minneapolis Police responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the 5100 block of James Avenue North on a report of a shooting. Officers received further information that multiple people were shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Officers arrived and located three people suffering from gun shot wounds. All three individuals were transported to North Memorial Medical Center. Two of them are described as having non-life-threatening injuries, and one sustained life-threatening injuries and later died.
Officers are currently working on identifying the suspect and victims in this case.
No other information is provided at this time.
