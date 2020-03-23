Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police say four people, including two children, needed to be rescued after their vehicle slid into a pond Monday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Interstate 494 and Highway 169.
Edina officers responded and needed to go into the water to get the four people out.
All four occupants — two adults and two children — were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but are expected to be OK.
You must log in to post a comment.